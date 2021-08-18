R-T All-Local Girls Soccer

Mary Gasaway

With two teams winning regional titles, Monroe County was well-stocked with talent in high school girls soccer this past spring.

Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Girls Soccer Team.

FIRST TEAM

Mary Gasaway, Columbia. A member of the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team, Gasaway recorded seven goals and nine assists for the Eagles. Gasaway, who also received all-conference honors, will now play soccer at North Dakota State University.

Maddie Davis, Gibault. This recent grad was dynamite in net for the Hawks, finishing with 259 saves to earn IHSSCA All-Sectional Team honors. She is now playing for Western Kentucky University.

Brooke Biffar, Gibault. Another senior leader of the Hawks this past spring, Biffar also earned IHSSCA All-Sectional Team honors after recording five goals and three assists. She is now playing at University of Illinois-Springfield.

Karley Kinzinger, Waterloo. Now a senior, Kinzinger was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team and earned all-conference honors after recording three goals and seven assists as a defender.

Taylor Martin, Columbia. This junior earned IHSSCA All-Sectional Tram honors as a defender for the Eagles. She scored a goal and contributed six assists and also received all-conference recognition.

Hannah Stearns, Gibault. It’s on to University of Illinois-Springfield for this recent grad, who recorded two goals and four assists to receive an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention.

Cambell Watters, Waterloo. Also receiving an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention, this junior scored eight goals with three assists for the Bulldogs. She also received all-conference kudos.

Alison Carr, Columbia. A solid defender for the Eagles, Carr also received an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention. She recorded five goals and four assists and also was named to the all-conference team.

Maddie Mauch, Columbia. Another all-conference player for the Eagles, Mauch led the team in scoring with 18 goals and six assists.

Payton Richter, Waterloo. She led the Bulldogs in scoring as a junior with 12 goals and an assist to receive all-conference recognition.

Natalie Gum, Waterloo. This recent grad provided senor leadership for the Bulldogs, scoring seven goals and dishing out seven assists to receive all-conference kudos. Gum will now play soccer at McKendree University.

SECOND TEAM

Alexa Hildebrand, Columbia. She turned in a stellar junior season for the Eagles, scoring 10 goals and assisting on five others.

Jaycee Cotton, Waterloo. It’s on to the University of Missouri-St. Louis for this recent grad, who received all-conference honors after recording seven goals and two assists for the Bulldogs.

Reece Ward, Gibault. She turned in a solid junior season for the Hawks, registering six goals and two assists.

Reagan Herrmann, Gibault. Another senior leader for the Hawks this past spring, Herrmann recorded four goals and two assists.

Lindsay Glover, Columbia. Now a junior, Glover received all-conference recognition after scoring seven goals and assisting on two others during her sophomore season with the Eagles.

Brooklyn Oestreich, Columbia. This junior posted a 10-6 record in net for the Eagles to receive all-conference recognition.

Sophie Colson, Waterloo. After a junior season that saw her receive all-conference honors after scoring nine goals with seven assists, Colson is ready to lead in her senior season.

Megan O’Donnell, Waterloo. Another current senior, O’Donnell finished with four goals and 10 assists for the Bulldogs last season.

Josie Briggs, Waterloo. Now a junior, Briggs received all-conference kudos for her play this past spring.

Megan Jung, Waterloo. She scored three goals and assisted on six others last season, earning all-conference recognition.

Lexi Stephens, Waterloo. A solid goalkeeper, Stephens posted a 13-6-2 record in net this past spring.