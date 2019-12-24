R-T All-Local Football Team

Columbia running back Donavan Bieber (pictured at center) averaged 9.4 yards per carry this season. He will play at Northern Illinois University next fall.

A high-powered Columbia team made another postseason run and both Waterloo and Dupo had subpar seasons, but all three local teams featured plenty of football talent this fall.

With so many players excelling on offense, defense and special teams, we broke down this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Football Team into first and second teams of 20 players each, regardless of position.

FIRST TEAM

Nic Horner, Columbia. Heading this year’s list is a no-brainer pick, senior quarterback Nic Horner of the Eagles. He earned all-state and all-conference honors for leading Columbia to a 10-1 showing this season. Horner threw for 1,606 yards and 24 scores and ran for another eight touchdowns, finishing as one of the top QBs in school history.

Donavan Bieber, Columbia. Another senior earning all-state recognition for the Eagles this season was running back Donavan Bieber. He rushed for 1,071 yards (9.4 yards per carry average) and amassed 19 total touchdowns running and receiving. Bieber will continue his football playing days as a preferred walk-on at Northern Illinois University.

Eli Wagner, Columbia. The third Columbia senior earning all-state recognition was linebacker Eli Wagner. He finished with 106 total tackles, three sacks and two interceptions to lead the Eagles defense.

Tyson Roedl, Waterloo. A starting second baseman for the WHS baseball squad, this senior running back rushed for 1,029 yards with 10 total TDs and also kicked 22 extra points with three field goals this fall.

Londyn Little, Columbia. The first junior to appear on this year’s list, Little added an excitement factor to Columbia’s offense, defense and special teams. He scored 12 total TDs – seven of them receiving and the others either rushing, on defense or as a returner. He made all-conference on both offense and defense.

Will Gilbert, Waterloo. He made all-conference as a linebacker, and justifiably so. His 109 total tackles and two sacks bore that out, plus the senior rushed for five touchdowns as a fullback.

Jake Taylor, Dupo. This junior wide receiver finished with 542 receiving yards and six total TDs for the Tigers. Look for more from him next fall.

Sam Horner, Columbia. Another senior for the Eagles who made an impact on offense and defense, Sam Horner finished as one of the school’s top career wide receivers with 11 TDs. He also kicked 39 extra points and recovered three fumbles on defense.

Ryan Hornbostel, Columbia. This 6-foot-6 senior offensive lineman and defensive end was a beast for the Eagles, helping to lead a potent rushing attack.

Dustin Crawford, Waterloo. This tall, athletic junior starred on the gridiron after pitching the WHS baseball team to a third place state finish in the spring. He finished with 361 yards and four TDs and should be a top target for the ‘Dogs next season.

Trenton Keys, Dupo. A 6-foot-2 senior, Keys earned all-conference honors with solid line play on both offense and defense. He registered two sacks this season.

Ronnie Hunsaker, Columbia. Yet another senior who starred on both sides of the ball for the Eagles, Hunsaker utilized his excellent speed as a running back and linebacker. He scored 10 total TDs and recorded 64 total tackles.

Hunter Stephens, Dupo. This junior linebacker earned all-conference recognition after recording 84 total tackles for the Tigers.

Adam Yount, Waterloo. He earned all-conference honors at the linebacker, finishing with 69 total tackles for the Bulldogs.

Chase Napier, Columbia. Another senior lineman who made his presence felt on both offense and defense.

Cade Napier, Columbia. See above. Both Napiers earned all-conference recognition.

Connor Holten, Columbia. The success of the Eagles’ running game and defensive dominance would not be possible without this senior, who also was named all-conference.

Brenden Kirk, Waterloo. With 53 total tackles, Kirk earned all-conference recognition at the defensive back position.

Austin Kern, Waterloo. Another Bulldog who earned all-conference recognition was Kern, also at defensive back.

Kyle Yancy, Dupo. A junior who played safety and wide receiver, Yancy recorded 57 total tackles and 365 receiving yards.

SECOND TEAM

Zack Kannewurf (Columbia), Jack McFarlane (Waterloo), Malik Calhoun (Dupo), Camden Biggs (Dupo), Tanner Fry (Waterloo), Kyle McConachie (Columbia), Nick Prindiville (Columbia), Drew Goff (Waterloo), Noah Chism (Dupo), Will Denny (Columbia), Cole Glowacki (Waterloo), Eric Brown (Waterloo), CJ Robinson (Dupo), Colin McLaren (Columbia), Dominic Voegele (Columbia), Adam Wibbenmeyer (Columbia), Seth Iorio (Waterloo), Tyler Barnes (Waterloo), Lucas Rea (Dupo), Jacob Potts (Dupo).