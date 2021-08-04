R-T All-Local Baseball Team

Jackson Holmes

Jacob Rowold

Monroe County and the surrounding area has a rich baseball tradition, as evidenced by state tournament appearances, many minor leaguers and even a few major league players past and present.

The Republic-Times aims to showcase the top baseball talent in the newspaper coverage area with its 2021 All-Local Baseball Team.



FIRST TEAM

Jackson Holmes, Columbia. A Saint Louis University commit, this 6-foot-4, right-handed fireballer led area pitchers with an 8-1 record, 1.30 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 48-plus innings. Holmes, who also hit .348 with three home runs and 18 RBIs, was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Class 2A All-State Team.

Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer. A multi-sport athlete and all-around star for the Pirates, the left-handed hitting, right-handed throwing Rowold hit .455 with a .630 on base percentage with eight triples, 10 stolen bases, 22 RBIs and 24 runs. On the mound, he went 4-4 with a 2.80 ERA. Rowold will play next season at Southwestern Illinois College.

Matt Howard, Columbia. This sweet-swinging catcher ranked among the top hitters in the St. Louis area with a .478 average this spring, including a .535 on base percentage and 28 RBIs. Howard will play next season at Westminster College.

Daniel Darin, Gibault. This junior-to-be was a force at the plate and on the mound for the Hawks. The lefty hit .364 with a .533 on base percentage and 26 runs and posted four wins and a 1.75 ERA on the mound.

Eli Garcia, Gibault. A 6-foot-1 righthanded swinger, Garcia hit .358 with a .547 on base percentage, 20 RBIs and 19 runs for the Hawks. He will play for the Hawks of a different color next season at Quincy University.

Sam Bonaldi, Columbia. Another key member of the Eagles, Bonaldi hit .396 with 29 runs and five stolen bases. The outfielder will play next season at Southwestern Illinois College.

Camden Biggs, Dupo. After rushing for more than 1,000 yards on the football field, Biggs enjoyed success on the diamond this spring. He hit .373 with a .475 on base percentage and 16 runs. On the mound, he posted a 3.33 ERA.

Ryan Bollinger, Gibault. The senior ace of the Hawks pitching staff, Bollinger turned in multiple gutsy mound performances. He went 4-3 with a 1.64 ERA and five complete games in 47 innings pitched.

Marcus Heusohn, Waterloo. His senior season didn’t go the way he probably wanted, but Heusohn was still able to show off his talent for the Bulldogs. He had two home runs and 11 RBIs at the plate and went 1-1 with a 2.90 ERA on the mound. Heusohn will play next season at Iowa Western Community College.

Henry Weber, Valmeyer. A solid senior leader for the Pirates, Weber hit .333 with 18 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.



SECOND TEAM

Dom Voegele, Columbia. This junior-to-be will be looked on to lead the Eagles next season. He hit .328 and went 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA on the mound this spring.

Kameron Hanvey, Gibault. Another junior-to-be, Hanvey set Gibault’s all-time single-season stolen base mark with 29 this spring. He also hit .329 with 25 runs.

Tate Schilling, Columbia. He closed out a solid prep baseball career with a .359 average, 18 runs and five stolen bases for the Eagles this spring.

Drew Graves, Columbia. Another solid senior for the Eagles was Graves, who hit .338 with 19 runs and four stolen bases.

Logan Hopfinger, Waterloo. The workhorse of the Bulldogs pitching staff, Hopfinger posted a 2.21 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 44-plus innings. On offense, he showed off some speed with seven stolen bases.

Ian Bollinger, Gibault. A senior-to-be, Bollinger hit .333 with a .455 on base percentage and 11 runs this spring.

Evan Davis, Waterloo. A junior-to-be, Davis did well in limited varsity action, hitting .306 with a .432 on base percentage and a home run.

Nathan Ticer, Dupo. This multi-sport standout for the Tigers hit .300 with a .426 on base percentage.

Jude Green, Gibault. A tall presence at the plate, this 6-foot-3 senior-to-be hit .326 for the Hawks this spring.

Adam Wibbenmeyer, Columbia. A righty who will pitch for Southwestern Illinois College next season, Wibbenmeyer posted three wins and a 3.89 ERA for the Eagles and hit .283.



HONORABLE MENTIONJonah James (Columbia), Dustin Crawford (Waterloo), Logan Stevens (Dupo), Brayden Sabo (Gibault), Chase Schrader (Gibault), Elijah Miller (Valmeyer), Aiden Karsten (Waterloo), Anthony Castaldi (Dupo), Jacob Kempfer (Valmeyer), Jordan McSchooler (Valmeyer)