Queen of Hearts capped at $500K

On the same night the jackpot reached six figures, it was announced the current iteration of the popular Queen of Hearts drawing on Tuesdays at Outsider tavern in Waterloo to benefit Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School will be capped at $500,000 by the Belleville Diocese.

Jackpots for other new games in the area benefitting Catholic schools have been capped at $100,000. It is unclear if future Waterloo Queen of Hearts games at Outsider tavern will have the same limit.

The jackpot Tuesday night reached $113,307. No. 1 was chosen on the game board to reveal the Ace of Hearts, meaning the game continues on.

The last round of this game resulted in 12 numbers drawn before a packed downtown area on a cold night in February due to nearing the $2 million maximum jackpot set by city municipal code.

Sam Houston of Red Bud was the lucky winner.

There are other Queen of Hearts games locally – including Wednesday nights at the Columbia American Legion and Tuesday nights at Sunset Overlook in Columbia to benefit Immaculate Conception School.