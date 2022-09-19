Pursuit from Smithton ends in Columbia

A man sought on traffic charges following a Friday night incident in Smithton was apprehended Saturday morning in Columbia after fleeing from his vehicle following a pursuit.

At about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Columbia police were alerted to a blue 2001 Honda being pursued by Smithton police on Route 158 near Route 3. Columbia officers deployed stop sticks on Route 3 in an attempt to slow the fleeing vehicle, and the attempt was successful as at least one of the tires was punctured.

The Honda pulled over on Route 3 near Moto Mart on Southwoods Drive, after which the male driver exited and ran away from police.

Police conducted a search of the area Friday night but were unable to locate the subject.

At about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a resident in the 200 block of Sarah Street contacted Columbia police to report an unknown man sitting on a chair on their property, after which officers went to that address and determined it was the person who had fled the night before.

He was detained until Smithton police could pick him up on pending charges.