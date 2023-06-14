Property assessments out now

2022 property tax assessments for Monroe County residents are available in the June 14 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

Assessments are based on median property sales recorded in Monroe County over a three-year period. They estimate the worth of a piece of property.

Citizens now have 30 days to lodge formal complaints with the Board of Review about their property assessments.

Once this appeals process is completed, the Illinois Department of Revenue establishes a tentative and then a final multiplier, which is a factor applied to taxes to balance rates across adjoining counties.

After the state finishes that, the assessments move to the office of Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean, where tax rates for individual tax districts are determined.

Once tax bills are calculated, they are printed and mailed by the treasurer’s office.

For more information on assessments, contact the assessor’s office at 618-939-8681, ext. 211, or email assessor@monroecountyil.gov.

Assessments are also available for subscribers of the Republic-Times e-Edition.

