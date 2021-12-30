Police on lookout for vehicle

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department notified the Columbia Police Department around 12:20 p.m Thursday afternoon to be on the lookout for a blue Chevy Cruze with no license plates. The driver was described as an older white male.

The vehicle in question is wanted in connection with the theft of two robot vacuums from Waterloo Walmart. It was last seen heading north on Route 3 between Waterloo and Columbia.

Anyone who has any information may contact the MCSD at 618-939-8651 or CPD at 618-281-5151.