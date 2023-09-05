Police Blotter | 8-30-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 22

Jevonte A. Hines, 26, was arrested for domestic battery at 108 Hawthorne Place.

Lisa R. McCarty, 54, of Smithton, was arrested on a warrant and for suspended registration and no insurance on Route 158.

Aug. 24

Kristen A. Harris, 43, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. for criminal damage to property, that being a window at Columbia Market, 506 N. Main Street.

Emergency personnel responded at about 8:15 p.m. to the report of an unresponsive 37-year-old male at a property on Cherry Street. The man was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said there were no obvious signs of foul play detected.

Aug. 26

Police and EMS personnel responded to a location inside Columbia High School shortly before the evening football game for what was described as a mental episode involving a woman in her 40s. The woman was transported voluntarily to an area hospital for treatment.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 9

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police were called to a crash on South Kossuth Street in which a vehicle left the scene during an apparent road rage incident. The driver of the vehicle that was struck followed the other vehicle into Belleville and called 911. The Belleville Police Department stopped the suspect vehicle. After an investigation, the driver of the at-fault vehicle, Kenneth L. Reilly, 62 of Belleville, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane usage.

Aug. 23

Randi S. Rokita, 33, of New Athens, was charged with DUI (drugs), resisting a peace officer and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following an investigation into an April 13 incident in the 700 block of S. Lafayette Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 13

Montie M. McCline, 26, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 14

Rachel L. Thomas, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI (alcohol/intoxicating compound/drug) shortly before 4 a.m. on Shady Oak Lane.