Pirates power past Rockets for regional crown

Valmeyer senior Markee Voelker spikes the ball for a point Thursday night at Okawville.

It was far from an easy match for the top-seeded Valmeyer High School volleyball squad in the Class 1A Okawville Regional final against the host Rockets, but the Pirates powered through in the end to win a three-set thriller.

Valmeyer (28-8) won 25-21, 17-25, 25-22 to advance to the Trico Sectional, where it will face Goreville at 6 p.m. Monday.

The Pirates had previously beaten Okawville this season, 25-16, 25-17 back on Oct. 4. The Rockets were out for revenge Thursday night and it showed.

“Okawville was not the same team we saw a few weeks ago,” Valmeyer head coach Karla Bivins said. “They brought their A game. They had our hitters pegged, as well as our blockers. Their libero dug everything. She had 31 digs.”

Valmeyer marched out to a 12-4 lead in the first set, prompting Okawville to use a time out. The Rockets rallied to make it 12-9, and the battle was on. Valmeyer never surrendered the lead in that set, although it got as close as 20-19 and 21-20 before the Pirates pulled away.

The second set was back-and-forth early, with neither team getting separation until the Rockets went from being up 12-11 to leading 20-13, causing Valmeyer to take a time out.

“Volleyball is a game of momentum… sometimes calling a time out can hurt you more than help,” Bivins said Friday. “I know last night I probably should have called time outs sooner than I did, but I had confidence the girls could work it out.”

Okawville was too determined in that second set, however, as the Rockets blasted off from there.

That sent the match into a deciding third set, which was close throughout.

Valmeyer led 13-8, only to see the Rockets tie it at 16-16. There were multiple long volleys between the teams that impressed fans of both teams, and the score remained tied at 20-20. Pirates senior Markee Voelker’s serve proved difficult for the Rockets at this point, leading to a run that finally put Valmeyer up 23-20. Okawville got within a point at 23-22, but the Pirates closed it out from there.

Voelker finished with 15 kills, followed by Brooke Miller with 10 kills and nine blocks. Jayna Krekel had 26 assists. Voelker and Mia McSchooler combined for 44 digs on the night.

“She is so smart about using the off-speed roll shots,” Bivins said of Voelker. “Although, Okawville scraped like crazy and kept balls in play. Okawville resorted to tipping, and the defense we run dug up most balls.”

Bivins also praised the play of both Jayna and Violet Krekel on the night as well as Hannah Gideon.

“She came up with some huge blocks and digs at those moments we needed it the most,” Bivins said of Gideon.

Bivins said her players are hard workers on and off the court.

“They are very hard on themselves and strive to be the best that they can be. When they make mistakes, they tend to be very hard on themselves,” Bivins said. “It’s often hard for them as individuals to pick themselves up. But as a team, they have each other’s backs and look out for each other. They did a great job last night at picking each other up and keeping their heads in the game, mentally and physically. They kept their composure and didn’t panic in crucial situations.”

Up next is a tough Goreville squad.

“Now it’s just taking it one point at a time… one game at a time,” Bivins said.