The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School soccer standout Payton Richter. The graduating senior led the Bulldogs with 43 goals and 14 assists this spring. She broke the previous school record for goals in a season and became the only soccer player in WHS history (male or female) to record 100 points in a single season. Richter ranked second in the entire St. Louis area in scoring this season. For her WHS career, Richter netted 82 total goals.