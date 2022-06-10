Dominic Voegele | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School baseball standout Dominic Voegele.

The 6-foot-2 righthanded pitcher/infielder capped off a solid junior season by leading the Eagles to an IHSA Class 2A third place finish this past weekend in Peoria. He went 2-for-3 with the team’s only run in Friday’s state semifinal loss to Joliet Catholic, then went 1-for-3 with an RBI and struck out 13 in six and two-third innings pitched during Saturday’s season-ending win over Maroa-Forsyth.

Voegele posted a 9-3 mound mark and 1.72 ERA this season with 113 strikeouts in 65 innings. At the plate, he led the Eagles in hitting at .393 and 33 RBIs to go along with three home runs, 14 doubles and 29 RBIs.