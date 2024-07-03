Parsing panels at Zahnow

The June 17 meeting of the Waterloo School Board was especially brief, with the most substantial topic of conversation centering around a difficulty with renovations taking place at Zahnow Elementary.

The approved consent agenda at the top of the meeting featured a number of personnel items as well as the awarding of several bids, including paper and trash services. An additional bid for a 2024 Dodge Promaster 2500 with 10-passenger conversion was awarded to Southern Bus & Mobility in Breese for $82,883.

Following the consent agenda, Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron shared his monthly report, prompting a conversation regarding the fire alarm system at Zahnow and an issue the system has run into given ongoing additions to the building.

“With the Zahnow project, as expected, there are some hiccups along the way,” Charron said. “One of the issues that has come up is with the fire alarm panel that exists in that building from original construction that only has one more port for another alarm to be at. We, obviously with the new building, I think it’s 15 additional alarms that have to be added, so we are having to get a new panel.”

Charron added that the need for a new panel due to this limitation had already been accounted for, and the building’s existing fire alarm system isn’t up to code, though it has been grandfathered in.

The issue, as he explained, is that the simple addition of a new panel which does meet current safety code could leave the school with two different systems.

Charron noted that such a setup could function but would run into various complications, particularly pointing to the fact the principal would have to shut off and analyze both panels at different locations in the building in the event of an alarm.

District Director of Building and Grounds Will Hulett also spoke about the matter, saying that one aspect of current code is the requirement that alarms feature a voice announcing evacuation rather than a simple alarm sound.

Given these factors, Charron said that he, Hulett and an architect from Holland Construction were offering a recommendation to the board for an $82,000 change order for the Zahnow project, upgrading the entire building’s fire alarm system to work off one panel.

Waterloo School Board Vice President Neil Giffhorn — who was also acting as secretary following the resignation of board member Kim Ahne last month — raised several questions about the issue and the recommendation, noting the architects didn’t catch this issue sooner and also reiterating the point that the school would be in acceptable condition with both panels and systems.

Hulett spoke to the improved safety of the new system and the seemingly good price for the upgrade — pointing to Waterloo Junior High School’s panel which was replaced for $400,000 — adding that, though the topic was simply brought to the board as an update, a decision would need to be reached within the week.

It was decided at the end of this discussion that other prices and options would be considered, with further details discussed with the architects.

Charron said the board would hold a special meeting to discuss and decide on a number of matters, including approval of the fire alarm system upgrade.

Turning to other matters, Charron noted administration activity with district curriculum coordinators John Schmieg and Jessica Waushausen respectively working toward a $10,000-$11,000 grant for Waterloo High School’s visual arts curriculum and a $50,000-$60,000 grant for the district’s pre-K program expansion.

On additional grant items, Hulett spoke about an LED upgrade grant he had mentioned last month, with the upgrade project at the high school costing $17,000 and the grant providing $11,000.

Hulett also offered several updates on projects, with bleachers for the junior high track set to arrive in September, other aspects of the junior high outdoor athletics improvement also coming along well and work on the Gardner Elementary gym ceiling wrapping up.

He also said work at Zahnow was currently ahead of schedule.

Charron also wrapped up the administrative report section of the meeting by offering his commendations to the high school softball team.

“Exciting finish to softball,” Charron said. “I know it didn’t work out as well as we’d hoped, but having a team make it to the state tournament is very exciting. Very proud of the high school softball team.”

The board saw a handful of action items, including the donation of a 2024 Diamond Cargo Trailer from the Waterloo Band Parents Organization. Charron noted how this donation had been discussed several times, with it ultimately being decided that it made sense for the district to own the trailer for insurance purposes.

Also approved by the board were 2024-25 extra-duty assignments, payments of district insurance administrator and district webmaster stipends, the job description for elementary literacy coach and two employment items, one for a full-time special education teacher and the other for a full-time junior high language arts teacher.

Item C on the agenda, consideration of district stipends, was tabled.

While a representative of the Waterloo Classroom Teacher’s Association was not present to address the board, Charron did share a note from union president Renee Koeneman expressing thanks for the permanent spot at board meetings.

The board did hear from Tony Grasso as part of public participation. Grasso touched on a range of topics from safety to student-run newspapers, closing by expressing his thanks to the board and general praise for the school district.