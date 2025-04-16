Park district board members say bye

The first post-election meeting of the Waterloo Park District Board was particularly brief as commissioners said farewell to the two retirees among them, touched on a handful of policy matters and discussed general district activities as the parks open up amid the warmer weather.

The only policy matter to receive a substantial amount of discussion concerned the district’s website – specifically whether the board should take on a new website provider as it has been considering ways to better communicate with the community over the past few months.

Waterloo Park District Attorney Paul Schimpf led the discussion, noting the current provider doesn’t allow the district a convenient and affordable means of managing a large database or sending out mass email communications.

Schimpf suggested contracting with NationBuilder, a company which he said typically works on nonprofit or political campaign websites that he’s worked with previously.

“I think it’s worth it because what this would potentially give you is another means of communicating with your patrons and constituents,” Schimpf said. “People can sign up to be on an email list, and then you can send out an email to everybody that wants it saying ‘Hey, here’s the minutes from the last meeting or here’s the agenda for this next meeting.’ One of the weaknesses that the district has right now is that it’s just very tough to communicate with our patrons.”

This matter was ultimately approved by the board.

Also approved were the budget and appropriation ordinance and meeting dates for the year.

Regarding discussion items, Waterloo Park Board President Mary Gardner voiced excitement about disc golf signs being set up at Konarcik Park as well as her hopes for the entrance sign or kiosk at the park to be set up by May.

The previously discussed renovation project at Lions Park to bring the facility in line with accessibility code was also touched on as it was indicated the Waterloo Lions Club will be ready to make a presentation soon.

Waterloo Park Board Commissioner Gina Pfund offered an update on her communications with Rain Drop Products as she was informed the elusive barn feature for the Waterloo Community Splash Pad should be constructed and ready for delivery within the week, though she added that her contact did not immediately respond to a request for pictures of the feature.

In his superintendent’s report, Don Prater requested permission to prepare the dog park for the season and repair the park’s canopies.

Prater also said the canopy at Zimmer Park would be installed with the use of a rented lift truck as the recently attempted installation couldn’t be completed given the canopy’s height.

He further touched on the possibility of repairing or replacing a broken slide at Zimmer.

Prater additionally offered praise for the young students who turned up to help him and his staff as part of a school project recently.

“The little kids from SPPS showed up today,” Prater said. “We were supposed to meet them in Konarcik, but it wound up being in Lakeview. I got them a little area to clean up, and they went to town. They did pretty good.”

While there were no guest speakers, Lisa Pecha with the Waterloo Park District Foundation did speak more about the upcoming Family Fun Day in the Park scheduled for April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zimmer.

She noted the Waterloo Oddfellows donated $200 toward the event’s activities, some of which will be held for the next planned event. Additionally, Schnucks donated water and fruit for guests, Rural King donated seed packages for a planting activity and several Girl Scouts will be helping out to manage the event’s games.

Wrapping up the meeting, Commissioner Michael Nolte – who is stepping away from the board alongside Keith Buettner as they did not run again in the recent election – voiced his thanks for the support he received during his time on the board.

“I did just want to take a few minutes, thank the citizens of the park district for electing me and allowing me to serve for the past six years,” Nolte said. “Thanks to my fellow commissioners for serving with me. Some of our conversations have been spirited but always with the intention of doing the best for the district. I’d like to thank Don and his wonderful team for keeping the parks in such great shape. Alderman Trantham and the rest of the city council, the mayor and all the city officials for the help they’ve given us over the past years. Julie, Paul, thanks for your service to the park district… Finally, I would like to thank my family for giving me the time to serve my community.”

Pfund and others present likewise expressed their thanks to Nolte and Buettner for their service to the park district.