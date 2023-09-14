Pair of Wednesday evening crashes

Pictured, a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy and Valmeyer police officer pick up debris following Wednesday’s rollover crash on Bluff Road.

Emergency personnel responded to two separate crashes early Wednesday evening in Monroe County.

The first crash involved a side-by-side UTV and occurred in the area of Trout Camp Road near Deer Hill Road in rural Waterloo. Initial reports are two people were injured in this crash, at least one seriously. Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo and Columbia fire departments.

Then shortly before 6:45 p.m., the Waterloo and Columbia fire departments, Columbia EMS, sheriff’s department and Valmeyer police all responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with ejection and entrapment on Bluff Road between Hanover Road and HH Road.

Two occupants of the vehicle in that crash were rushed by Columbia EMS ambulances to St. Louis hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, with Waterloo firemen driving the ambulances. Columbia firefighters utilized the department’s drone to conduct an aerial search of the crash site to make sure a third person wasn’t involved in the rollover crash.

That portion of Bluff Road remained closed as of 8:30 p.m. for accident reconstruction.

Check for more details of both crashes as they become available from local law enforcement officials.