Other issues on the ballot

Along with contested Waterloo aldermanic and school board races, Monroe County voters will have a handful of other choices to make on their ballots April 1.

Still in Waterloo, voters will be choosing yay or nay on a referendum item concerning a potential community pool to be built by the Waterloo Park District.

As previously reported, this referendum is simply focused on giving the park district the authority to borrow up to $6 million in bonds for the design and ultimate construction of a pool.

Should the referendum pass, park district commissioners would not be mandated to construct a pool and could decide against it were they to deem the project infeasible.

Within Monroe County, the only contested races outside Waterloo are in Road District No. 2 along the northeast edge of Monroe County.

Incumbent George Gregson and Alex Voelker are vying for the commissioner seat while incumbent Kevin Poetker and Sarah Hecker are running for the position of Road District No. 2 clerk.

Residents of the road district are likely already aware of some conflict in this race as Poetker mailed letters to constituents alleging apparent instances of misconduct on the part of his fellow incumbent Gregson.

The letter includes allegations Gregson exaggerated billable hours from him and his son and oiled and chipped “one of his landlord’s driveways,” giving only $250 to pay for it while the rest was paid for by the district.

Responding to the Republic-Times, Gregson said of the driveway matter that he had personally paid for it from the start. He further argued the allegations from Poetker were “all personal.”

For those unfamiliar with road district operations, commissioner duties can be fairly broad as they are generally tasked with maintaining non-state or county roads inside their district.

These responsibilities can range from determining a district’s tax levy to laying out, altering or vacating roads as well as managing district money and repairing district roads.

On the outskirts of Monroe County and beyond, some competition exists on the Dupo ballot as Tammy Taylor, Allan Moallankamp, Peter Urke, Ronnie C. Dell, James R. Lord and James Paxton are all running for only three seats on the village board of trustees.

In Millstadt, Michael D. French, Mark Todd, Dustin Trankle and Travis W. Jones are running for three available village trustee positions.

The Millstadt School District is also competitive with Stephanie French, Don Pellmann and Benjamin Jenkins in the incorporated area of the district and Gregory Sangiolo, Paige Elbe Brown and Brian T. Triska in the unincorporated area of the district all running for only four available seats.

New Athens is set to see some notable changes among its village government, as current mayor Joe Behnken is not running again and will instead be replaced by either Adrienne Hurst or current village board vice president Steven M. Newbold.

New Athens will also see a contest within the board of trustees as incumbents Deborah Politsch and Arlene Geppert, and newcomers Richard Stoops and Ryan Heincke compete for three open seats.