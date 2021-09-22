Oak Hill director situation in limbo

A familiar face is back as administrator of the county-owned senior living facility while the status of her successor is unclear.

Following a nearly two-hour closed session to discuss personnel, the Monroe County Board on Monday announced that Kim Keckritz is serving as acting administrator of Oak Hill, located at 623 Hamacher Street in Waterloo.

Keckritz had served as Oak Hill’s administrator for nearly 20 years until her semi-retirement midway through 2020, switching then into part-time role. Brian Koontz was hired as the new administrator of Oak Hill in June 2020 at a starting annual salary of $112,000.

Keckritz told the Republic-Times she has been serving as acting administrator since Sept. 8, adding that Koontz has been placed on leave. She declined to provide further details on the matter at this time.

The Republic-Times has not been able to confirm Koontz’s employment status with the county commissioners, but when the R-T called Oak Hill on Monday, Koontz did not answer his office phone.

The county board has held multiple closed sessions this month to discuss personnel, with no official action taken afterward other than the one regarding Keckritz. Another such closed meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

When asked about the matter, Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer emphasized Monday afternoon that “nobody has been terminated” and reiterated Koontz is currently an employee of the county.