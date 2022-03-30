‘Not your typical liquor store’ in Millstadt

Pictured are Pour Decisions owners Jen Estes and Corey Famula. The business is located at 15 N. Jefferson Street in Millstadt.

It may look like a large residence on the outside, but Pour Decisions Wine, Spirits & Gaming is home to an extensive collection of local and rare drinks and will eventually house a private gaming area.

“It’s not your typical liquor store. It’s an experience, and it’s a good experience,” said co-owner Corey Famula, who is a finance manager for Collinsville’s Laura Buick GMC when not at the shop.

The business, located at 15 N. Jefferson Street in Millstadt, opened earlier this year, with owners Famula and wine connoisseur Jen Estes at the helm.

The couple explained their store carries many local favorites, such as Stumpy’s bourbons, vodkas and whiskey, Columbia’s Social Grace vodka (which is also distilled at Stumpy’s, Estes added) and Millstadt’s own Millpond Brewing & Incubator craft beers. It also prides itself on carrying lesser-known products such as Hope Town Vodka that donates proceeds to help the Bahamas.

With their expansive wine, craft beer and spirits collection, the couple recognized it could be intimidating to some. As a result, they host tastings for a different product every day, as well as special tasting events.

“It was like ‘If we’re going to do this, I want to bring them new things and teach them about it,’” Estes said. “That’s why every day we have a sample of something that they’ve never had or they wouldn’t buy it because they had no idea if they’ll like it. This way they have a chance to learn about it.”

Also setting Pour Decisions apart from other stores is an expert staff, ready to assist with any questions.

“With most stores, you walk in and you have to find it yourself and you buy the bottle because the bottle looks pretty, you don’t know what it tastes like,” Famula said. “We talk to you and help you decide what pairs with what, because a lot of people are scared of buying a bottle of wine, then taking it to somebody’s house and (finding out) they’ve brought the wrong wine for the season or occasion.”

Come summer, Pour Decisions will also boast a private gaming room where patrons can also order drinks to enjoy while they game. Winner’s Choice is supplying the games, providing another local tie as Estes said it is owned by a Columbia man.

“Right now the majority of places to go are bars and there are a lot of people who would like to not go to a bar to game for a little bit,” she said. “So we have a private area that they can go and sit and game.”

The idea for Pour Decisions was born when Estes stumbled upon the property as a real estate agent.

Knowing Ray’s One Stop – which was owned and operated by Famula’s father for many years – closing marked the end of a unique alcoholic beverage destination in Millstadt, the couple saw a need for such a store.

“The whole thing started because I went and did a listing appointment at that building,” Estes said. “There hasn’t been anything like (Ray’s) in Millstadt for about 15 years. Somebody said, ‘We don’t have a liquor store, we don’t have anything like that in town, why don’t you guys do that?’ After much deliberation, that’s what we ended up doing and we ended up buying the building.”

Prior to housing Pour Decisions, the building was home to a chiropractic facility, dentist office and even a home and office for a popular doctor.

Like any new business, Estes and Famula are looking for employees to man the register, the sales floor and, come the gaming room’s opening, serve patrons alcohol.

“They cannot be afraid to talk to people, that’s for sure,” Estes said with a laugh, citing Pour Decisions’ personable environment.

To learn more about Pour Decisions and keep up-to-date with upcoming tasting events, visit the business on Facebook or call 618-476-6086.

The store is also helping with the Millstadt Autism Walk this Saturday, which will help the Millstadt Parks Department purchase inclusive playground equipment. The event is at Millstadt Village Park.

Pour Decisions will hold donation items for a booze wheelbarrow for the event’s raffle. They are also donating an extra 10 percent off all sales for items to benefit this raffle prize.