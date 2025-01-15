Nominees sought for Chamber honor

Do you know a Waterloo resident who goes above and beyond to make a difference in our community? 

It’s time to shine a spotlight on their incredible efforts.

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its Community Service Award, which annually recognizes an individual who has made a lasting impact through their dedication and service.

The criteria for this honor includes being a Waterloo resident, making contributions that have enhanced the quality of life within the community, demonstrating involvement in community service through business, civic, or charitable affiliations, and demonstrating dedication to providing excellent service.

The deadline to nominate a candidate is Feb. 16.

Nominations can be made online at enjoywaterloo.com/community-service-award.

For more information, call the Waterloo Chamber office at 618-939-5300 or email chamber@htc.net.

