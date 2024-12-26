New water service online in Waterloo

The City of Waterloo announced this week the opening of its new water treatment facility.

The new city service is a comprehensive infrastructure project that also includes construction of a water tower on the Waterloo VFW property that was completed earlier this fall.

“Together, these advancements represent a transformative investment in the community’s health, sustainability and future growth,” the city stated in a press release. “This state-of-the-art water treatment facility is designed to meet the needs of our growing population while adhering to the highest environmental and technological standards. With a processing capacity of 3.2 million gallons per day, the facility ensures safe, clean, and reliable water for residents and businesses throughout Waterloo.”

This new plant is able to accommodate 3.2 million gallons of water per day. Waterloo uses about one million gallons per day at present, meaning future growth is accounted for.

Waterloo announced plans in February 2019 to build its own facility and leave Illinois American Water, its provider for several years, at the end of a contract that expired in October.

In 2021, the city purchased nearly 28 acres of land in the area of 7800 Bluff Road from the Village of Valmeyer for $215,000 for the well site of this water treatment plant.

In July 2019, Waterloo purchased 9.17 acres of land off East Hunters Ridge just east of Valmeyer for the treatment facility. The cost of that purchase was $229,250 and included 8,830 feet of easement both west and east of the plant site for installment of water line.

The water source for this new plant is the Mississippi Aquaphor just north of Valmeyer.

The new tower has a storage capacity of 500,000 gallons of water. The old tower next to Waterloo City Hall has a capacity of 250,000 gallons.

“These projects represent a significant step forward for the City of Waterloo,” Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter said. “By modernizing our water infrastructure, we’re not only addressing current needs but also laying a strong foundation for the future. This is an investment in the health and well-being of our residents, as well as the long-term growth and resilience of our community.”

As of this week, the new system is online and providing water to Waterloo residents.

“You may notice a slight change in the water as we transition to the new system,” the city stated in its news release. “The water currently being produced meets or exceeds established quality standards, ensuring it is safe and free from harmful contaminants. However, ongoing efforts are being made with adjustments to the filtration processes to optimize water quality and ensure the best possible service.”

For more information about the city’s water treatment facility, residents are urged to contact Waterloo Director of Public Works JR Landeck at 618-939-8600.