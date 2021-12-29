New laws for the new year

As Illinoisans prepare for the first day of 2022 this Saturday, there are 300 new laws scheduled to take effect.

Some new laws beginning Jan. 1 include insurance companies being required to cover comprehensive testing for cancer predisposition, pancreatic cancer screenings and tests for diabetes and vitamin D deficiency. Parking will be made easier for expectant mothers in their third trimester as they will be eligible for a free placard to park in handicap-designated spots. Laws improving funding for educational scholarships to military families, expanding cottage food operations and even legalizing kids’ lemonade stands also take effect with the New Year.

One new law of note is HB1755, which expands funding to special districts such as the Kaskaskia Regional Port District.

Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) offered this statement:

“The Kaskaskia Regional Port District is an important entity for commerce and economic development, which is sorely needed in Illinois. With the start of 2022, special districts, including ports, will now be able to take advantage of the financial assistance offered by both state and federal governments.”

Other new laws include:

SB58 raises the private vehicle tax, which is a sales tax paid on the purchase of vehicles, by $75 for each model year where the purchase price is less than $15,000 and by $100 for vehicles priced above that amount. However, the registration fee for trailers weighing less than 3,000 pounds will drop to $36 instead of $118.

HB226 establishes the Higher Education Fair Admissions Act, prohibiting public colleges and universities from requiring applicants to submit SAT, ACT or other standardized test scores as part of the admissions process. Prospective students may still choose to submit them if they wish.

SB1682 requires pharmacies to post a notice informing consumers that they may request current pharmacy retail prices at the point of sale.

HB562 enacts several changes to the Firearm Owner Identification card law. Among other things, it provides for a streamlined renewal process for FOID cards and Concealed Carry Licenses for people who voluntarily submit fingerprint records. It also allows the Illinois State Police to issue a combined FOID card and Concealed Carry License to qualified applicants and establishes a new Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force to take enforcement action against people with revoked FOID cards.

HB576 and SB1577 allow students in Illinois up to five excused absences to attend to their mental or behavioral health without providing a medical note. Those students will be given an opportunity to make up any work they missed during the first absence and, after using a second mental health day, may be referred to the appropriate school support personnel.

HB605 requires state agencies and institutions to purchase Illinois and American flags that are made in the United States.

SB119 prohibits public health authorities from regulating or shutting down lemonade stands or similar operations operated by children under the age of 16. Known as “Hayli’s Law,” it was inspired by 12-year-old Hayli Martinez, whose lemonade stand in Kankakee was shut down by local officials.

HB34 modifies the Illinois Enterprise Zone program to make the process easier for applicants and redefines what constitutes a Disproportionately Impacted Area map.

HB122 states that no provider of telephone, cellular telephone, television, Internet, energy, medical alert system or water services shall impose a fee for termination or early cancellation of a service contract if the customer dies before the end of the contract.

HB2553 states that law enforcement agencies may not obtain household electronic data or direct the acquisition of household electronic data from a private third party. Exemptions include data obtained due to a warrant, obtained to respond to a call for emergency services, during certain emergency situations, or with the consent of the device owner. Household electronic data must be destroyed within 60 days if no charges are filed unless it contains evidence of criminal activity or there is an ongoing investigation.

HB2860 states that vehicles of deputy fire chiefs and assistant fire chiefs may be equipped with a siren, whistle or bell capable of emitting sound audible under normal conditions from a distance of not less than 500 feet. Deputy fire chiefs and assistant fire chiefs are eligible for fire chief license plates. Any fire chief, deputy fire chief or assistant fire chief operating warning devices upon a vehicle not owned by a municipality or fire protection district shall display fire chief license plates.

HB2864 states that in a rural population of 7,500 or fewer inhabitants, each EMS system medical director shall create an exception to the credentialing process to allow registered nurses, physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses to apply to serve as volunteers who perform the same work as EMTs. Provisions are included to ensure proper licensure, documentation of observed riding time and other specified requirements.

SB633 states that ISBE’s school report card must include data on the number of incidents of violence that occurred on school grounds or during school-related activities and that resulted in an out-of-school suspension, expulsion or removal to an alternative setting.

SB2486 states that Illinois employees will now be able to file a grievance with the Department of Labor if a former employer unlawfully divulges a disciplinary report, reprimand or other disciplinary action to a third party within three years after the date of disclosure of the disciplinary action.

HB656 requires the passenger of a motorcycle to be capable of resting a foot on the footrest while the motorcycle is in motion.