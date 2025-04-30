New emergency entrance at RBRH

Pictured is the new emergency entrance at Red Bud Regional Hospital.

Red Bud Regional Hospital invites the public to a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its newly designed emergency entrance this coming Monday, May 5, at 9 a.m.

Following the event, the new entrance will officially open for patients seeking emergency care.

This purpose-built entrance and waiting area mark an improvement in how emergency patients access care, the hospital said.

Rather than entering directly into the center of the emergency department, patients will now be welcomed through the new entrance and waiting room, with the goal to enhance both privacy and flow.

“Our new emergency entrance was thoughtfully designed to create a more organized experience from the moment a patient arrives,” said Dr. Julie Kelley, ER Medical Director at RBRH. “It also gives our clinical team the ability to stay focused on those patients already in the ER receiving critical care. This change is about providing every patient and family with the respect, attention, and safety they deserve.”

Wheelchairs are available just inside the entrance for patient convenience. If a driver needs assistance, they may enter the new entrance and notify registration staff, who will alert the ER team for support.

The former ER entrance will now serve ambulance and EMS personnel only, ensuring expedited access for the most critical cases.

To see these changes firsthand or learn more, attend the event on May 5.

For more information on RBRH, call 618-282-3831.