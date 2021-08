The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Nate Albrecht of the Waterloo Millers in the Mon-Clair League. Albrecht, a 2020 Waterloo High School graduate who plays at Southeastern Illinois College, had a stellar weekend as leadoff hitter and starting shortstop for the Millers. Albrecht went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and two RBIs in Saturday’s playoff win over Valmeyer, then went 4-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday’s semifinal loss to Millstadt.