The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Millstadt Green Machine baseball player Joey Kossina. He had two walk-off hits this weekend and is leading the Mon-Clair League in hitting this season at .556 (30-for-54) with 15 RBIs and 17 runs. In game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Southeast Missouri Tropics, he went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and pitched five innings for the mound victory.