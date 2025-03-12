Music for a mission at WHS

By CHLOE STELLHORN and LACEY THOMAS

For the Republic-Times

Pictured is a screenshot of country music artist Craig Campbell during a Zoom interview with Waterloo High School students and staff on Feb. 12. During the interview, students asked Campbell and his manager Madelyn Grossl about the music entertainment business and the work involved in being a touring act.

Country music star Craig Campbell and former St. Louis Cardinals legend-turned-singer Adam Wainwright are set to perform two shows at Waterloo High School next Saturday, March 22.

The event is more than getting to hear famous songs like “Outskirts of Heaven” and “A Song Will Bring You Back” – it’s also about giving back to the Waterloo community.

The goal of student concert organizers is to bring in more than $50,000 to benefit House of Neighborly Service, a non-profit organization in the heart of Waterloo dedicated to providing essential goods and services to families in need.

HNS has been serving Monroe County since 2015, and with the proceeds from this concert, it will be able to cover the cost of its summer lunch program.

Tickets are currently available online. Cost is $50. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.

The event, which will take place in the WHS auditorium, offers two opportunities to see the performances.

Doors open at 2 p.m. for a 3 p.m. show, and entry for an evening show is at 6:30 p.m., with the opening act taking the stage at 7:30 pm.

As concert details are falling into place, one question remains – Why would a country music star from Georgia agree to a charity concert for a small school in Waterloo, Illinois?

A group of WHS students asked Campbell this exact question in a recent interview with the musician and his manager Madelyn Grossl.

Campbell credited his connection and friendship with WHS guidance counselor Robert Lohman, saying, “If there’s ever an opportunity that I can lend my talents to help to raise money for anything, I truly believe that’s what I was put on this earth for. It’s just where my heart is.”

Campbell went on to explain his connection with Wainwright.

“Me and Wainwright are pretty good buddies. It seemed like the perfect combo for this event,” Campbell said. “He’s a Georgia boy as well. So we had that in common; we are just kindred spirits.”

Thanks to Campbell’s connection with Waterloo and his sincere desire to give back, he agreed to perform, setting the stage for what should prove to be a memorable event.

As these country singers prepare for this local performance, WHS students have also been getting ready behind the scenes, learning about the different aspects of the event as it comes together.

Family consumer science teacher Anna Hespen’s foods classes will be providing meals for the performers and crew. Brad Keim’s digital media classes designed the tickets and posters used to market the event. Journalism students have helped advertise the show by writing articles and will also be assisting in photography on the day of the event. Students in Andi Dehler’s business classes have been learning about marketing throughout the entire planning process.

With the combined efforts of talented musicians, dedicated students and a charitable community, this event aims to be more than just a concert – it supports an even greater cause.

On March 22, WHS will show how much a small town can do when it all comes together for one meaningful purpose.