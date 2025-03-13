Murder, kidnapping charges in 2021 Dupo death

Kaylon T. List

A Dupo man was charged this week in connection with the 2021 death of a man found in that town following a missing person report.

The Illinois State Police stated in a news release that its special agents led an investigation resulting in charges against 39-year-old Kaylon T. List of Dupo for first degree murder (Class M felony), aggravated kidnapping/inflicting harm (Class X felony), kidnapping (Class 2 felony), concealing a homicidal death (Class 3 felony), aggravated unlawful restraint (Class 3 felony), and unlawful restraint (Class 4 felony).

On June 23, 2021, the Dupo Police Department requested ISP’s assistance in locating Eric Grindstaff, a Wood River native who had recently moved to Dupo and was reported as missing.

Dupo police said at that time that Grindstaff was last seen or heard from the morning of May 25, 2021.

“Eric was last known to be moving to an unknown location within the Village of Dupo,” Dupo police said then.

ISP and Dupo officers responded to List’s residence at the 4000 block of Elm Avenue in Dupo. While at this location, according to ISP’s new release, officers observed a suspicious vehicle partially hidden near List’s home. A subsequent search of that vehicle revealed human remains, later identified as Grindstaff.

Eric Grindstaff

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed in July 2021 that the body found was that of 33-year-old Grindstaff, who had last been seen moving into his new place of residence in Dupo.

ISP and Dupo officers executed a search warrant at List’s residence. During the search at that location, weapons were recovered.

On March 3, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney Office filed charges against List, who is currently being held at Yankton Prison in South Dakota on a federal weapons charge and is awaiting extradition back to St. Clair County on these new charges.

St. Clair County court records show List served prison time for possession of a stolen vehicle stemming from a 2021 incident. Another charge filed that year against List for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon was dismissed.