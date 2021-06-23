Multi-vehicle crash Wednesday in Columbia

Columbia police and fire departments responded to a traffic accident involving three vehicles at the intersection of Route 3 and Valmeyer Road in Columbia at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. IDOT was dispatched to the scene as a traffic utility box was damaged as a result of the crash and the traffic signals were affected.

No injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up on Route 3 as crews worked to clear the scene.

All three vehicles required towing service as a result of the accident. The two vehicles on the scene were a silver minivan and a black Chrysler 500. Another vehicle involved in the accident pulled over a short distance away from the scene.