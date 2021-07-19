Mudd crowned Monroe County Fair Queen

Pictured, front row, from left, are 2021 Little Miss Alexa Moore and 2019 Little Miss Gabbi Rae Stumpf; back row: 2021 Monroe County Fair Queen Alexis Mudd and 2019 Monroe County Fair Queen Lexi Ruemker.

The opening night of the Monroe County Fair concluded with the Little Miss and Monroe County Fair Queen Pageant on Sunday with 2021 Waterloo High School graduate Alexis Mudd being crowned as queen.

Mudd will take over for 2019 Fair Queen Lexi Ruemker, who held the honor for two years since the fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2021 Little Miss is Alexa Moore, who assumed duties from 2019 Little Miss Gabbi Rae Stumpf.

Micaela Runge was first runner-up and Cadence Shipes was second runner-up. Riley Middendorf was honored as Miss Congeniality.

Other fair queen contestants included Grace Hardin and Reece Diekman.

Other Little Miss contestants were Mila Acock, Abbigail Faulkner, Sage Manning, Maisy Schaefer, Adel Rau, Kathryn Scalise, Alayna Mazdra, Camryn Hamid and Lydia Shevlin.

For more pictures of the Fair Queen and Little Miss Pageant, click here.

The fair continues through Sunday. For more on the fair, click here.