Movement on the trail in Columbia

Pictured is preliminary work on an extension of the GM&O Heritage Trail south of Centerville Road. The project will end the trail near the intersection of South Main Street and Route 3.

Columbia has taken steps to finally give pedestrians in the city some more leg room.

The Columbia City Council approved contracts Monday to begin work on a path to extend the existing 1.7 miles of the GM&O Heritage Trail from Cherry Street to Centerville Road.

Concurrently, the Columbia Department of Public Works has recently cleared the way for a separate project which will extend the trail from Centerville Road south to Route 3.

The extension from Cherry Street was announced last June during a public informational meeting. At that time, there was no set timeline for the third trail phase to Route 3.

Columbia City Engineer Chris Smith reported the DOPW has been working on the section from Centerville Road to the south, and the project will be completed sooner than later.

“They’ve already cleaned it out, got rid of a ton of trash, the aggregate base is already in there, so it will be paved this cycle, as well,” Smith said.

Ward II Alderman Lauren Nobbe, who lives near that section of the planned extension, said the progress “looks great.”

Smith noted the city has been working to secure funding for a trail extension since 2014.

Ward I Alderman Doug Garmer thanked Smith for his “tenacity” in making the project a reality.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” added Ward IV Alderman Mary Ellen Niemietz.

The extensions will follow the city-owned right-of-way of the former train track used decades ago by the GM&O Railroad Company.

The Cherry Street phase will run south between Metter and Ferkel streets, then run alongside Ferkel Street from just past Jefferson Street to Centerville Road, adding around 2,000 feet – or just under a half mile – to the trail.

The section south of Centerville will run parallel to South Main Street to the east behind the businesses along that stretch of road with its terminus near the intersection with Route 3.

Construction on the Cherry Street section is expected to begin near the beginning of July, and Smith anticipates the new section to be complete about 2.5 months after the work begins.

He said a more prep work needs to be done on the section south of Centerville Road before it goes to bid for paving, but he is confident it will be completed during the current fiscal year.

Pictured as a dotted line is the extension of the GM&O Heritage Trail in Columbia from Cherry Street to Centerville Road planned for later this year. The dashed line is another extension from Centerville Road south. The solid line shows the existing trail.

With some luck, Smith said the city may be able to “piggyback” construction contracts to coincide with the completion of the path south of Cherry Street.

Smith also addressed the board with ideas for the second phase of a project on Ghent Road.

Smith explained the project began before several members of the council began their terms, and he wanted guidance for how to proceed before drafting plans to realign a section of Ghent Road at its intersection with North Main Street.

Several aldermen agreed the intersection should be changed to make a 90-degree intersection that aids motorists turning left from Ghent Road.

In other business, the council approved an amendment to its municipal code establishing regulations for “BYOB (bring your own booze) establishments.”

The topic was discussed at the May 1 meeting as a way for patrons of Havana Fine Cigars to enjoy a drink in the business’ smoking lounge.

City officials and business owner Mike Macik had explored options for on-site sale of alcohol at the cigar lounge, but state smoking regulations would require a wall be built and alcohol to be sold as part of a separate business.

The amended liquor ordinance now allows “customers to bring alcoholic beverages… in their sealed original packages that have been purchased elsewhere into said establishment for consumption on premises.”

While the changes were made with Havana Fine Cigars in mind, a new “Class I” liquor license was created to allow two such licenses to be issued in Columbia – one for a “tobacco shop” and another for a “full-service restaurant.”

Some of the particulars of the new code restrict BYOB businesses to those which do not already sell alcohol.

Furthermore, the staff of the businesses will be responsible for serving and storing drinks and must obtain Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training certification.

Once a container is opened at a BYOB business, a staff member will keep it in a locker. Any unused liquor will either be disposed of on-site or need to be “re-corked” and sealed in a plastic bag to be taken off the property.

The council also approved an ordinance which modifies areas in Columbia that are part of the Monroe/Randolph County Enterprise Zone.

Columbia Director of Community Development Scott Dunakey noted other municipalities in the enterprise zone are also amending their maps, taking advantage of a solar energy business which is paying for map changes as part of it being included in the enterprise zone in two areas of Randolph County.

Dunakey added several areas being removed from the enterprise zone map in the Columbia area are no longer appropriate for the program.

Dunakey also discussed a special use permit request from organizers of the upcoming Songs4Soldiers concerts at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park in September.

The lineup for the concerts was announced last week. Read more on page 5B.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Bob Hill read three proclamations.

Columbia is observing National Police Week May 14-20 and National Public Works Week and National EMS Week May 21-27.