HNS offers summer lunch support

Pictured, from left, are Toni Miller, Cheryl Hebel and Delrose Juelfs from House of Neighborly Service in front of a collection of groceries for the first few weeks of the Summer Lunch program.

With the end of the educational year comes the end of school lunches, leaving some young people to go hungry through the summer.

But for those families in Monroe County who might struggle to provide three full meals to their children, House of Neighborly Service is once again offering its summer lunch program.

HNS Food Security Coordinator Toni Miller spoke about everything that goes into the program alongside volunteers Delrose Juelfs and Cheryl Hebel.

The program started several years ago, with registered families receiving sandwiches for lunch every day.

The COVID-19 pandemic spoiled that version of the program, however, and HNS has since moved to providing a selection of groceries for families each week.

Provided foods include granola bars, pasta and cake mixes, with grocery bags filled with different groceries each week.

Miller chiefly noted the importance of the summer lunch program, explaining that despite the possible misconception that everyone in the county is able to get by just fine on their own, a not-so-insignificant number struggle financially – particularly relying on free or reduced-price school lunches to help keep their kids fed every day.

“I think the majority of people really think of Monroe County as being a wealthy county, and I don’t think that even a lot of people in our county realize how many families need help,” Miller said.

She added that the pandemic also led to extenuating circumstances for a number of people, with some who were quite comfortable before the pandemic getting laid off and having to reach out for help.

Regardless of specific circumstances, Miller said the program is open to anyone in Monroe County who needs it.

“We don’t have them bring in pay stubs or check income and that,” Miller said. “We have faith in them that if they say they need it, they need it.”

Indeed, the only major restriction for the program that Miller specified is that families need to live within Monroe County.

While there are exceptions such as especially needy families or those from Prairie du Rocher with students attending schools in Monroe County districts, Miller said it’s important to keep things within the county so those who donate can feel comfortable knowing they’re specifically helping support their neighbors.

“That’s something several years ago that, when they first started doing this, before we had so many clients in the summer program, that was something that the board had voted on,” Miller said. “They live in Monroe County. They’re donating to people that live here.”

While the main House of Neighborly Service office is in Waterloo, the summer lunch program – like other HNS programs – does help folks from all around Monroe County.

Some stop by to pick up their meals each week while some – particularly those from Valmeyer or Prairie du Rocher – pick up food from their local church which gets the items from HNS.

This sort of cooperation between HNS and area churches is reliant on volunteers, as is the process of packing up all the grocery bags from week to week.

Of course, the entire program depends on support from those in the community who are able to donate time, resources or money.

“It’s a big community project, really,” Miller said.

Miller pointed to a number of organizations in the community that have offered a great deal of help for the program.

Schneider’s Quality Meats, she said, offers one of its trailers which HNS uses as a fridge for any dairy products or other items they need to keep chilled.

The Monroe County YMCA has helped in a variety of ways over the years. Miller noted a substantial grant that they have used to help support the summer lunch program.

She also mentioned the St. Vincent de Paul Society which donates casseroles for several of the summer lunch weeks, preparing them at Gibault Catholic High School before freezing or sealing them with appropriate cooking instructions.

“Three times during the summer, St. Vincent DePaul Society, they make casseroles for us,” Miller said. “Nine-by-13, big, and everybody just loves them.”

The program is naturally also reliant on support from individuals. HNS is currently accepting donations for the program.

For those interested in supporting the program, a list of accepted donation items can be found on the Monroe County House of Neighborly Service Facebook page.

Monetary donations are also accepted – checks specifically meant for the summer lunch program should be marked as such – with $50 sponsoring a three-child family for a week and $200 covering a month.

The cost of last year’s program stood at over $30,000, not including food donations.

The program begins next week and runs for 12 weeks, but those interested in registering or volunteering can reach out to the HNS office at 618-939-8900.