Motorcycle drives recklessly through Monroe County

Local police were on the lookout for black motorcycle driven by a man wearing a black jacket and jeans that drove at a very high rate of speed on Route 3 in Monroe County on Sunday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., the motorcycle was seen speeding north on Route 3 and was observed by an officer running red lights at Valmeyer Road and the busy intersection of Veterans Parkway in Columbia before the officer lost sight of the motorcycle as it continued to speed north.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbia police at 618-281-5151.