More vaccine clinics set

The Monroe County Health Department three more clinics this week for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county will administer first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, with only young county residents ages 16-18 eligible.

There is no registration for this clinic. Individuals should bring proof of age and residency, and people under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

There will also be a second-dose clinic Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at the fairgrounds for those who got their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on March 25 or prior.

There will be another second-dose clinic this Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds for residents who received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine on March 19 or prior.

No Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for now after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent and Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday advised temporarily pausing the distribution of that single-shot vaccine. That recommendation came after six women ages 18-48 reported having rare and severe blood clots 6-13 days after getting that shot. More than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson shots have been given in the United States.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the CDC and FDA statement reads. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said none of those six adverse reactions were from here, and he had no concerns about any coming up.

“People who have already got it should not be concerned,” Wagner said. “It’s one in a million.”

For anyone concerned about the safety of the vaccine, Wagner advised they get either of the two other authorized shots, saying any inconvenience caused by getting two doses is minimal when compared to the miniscule chance of a severe reaction to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Once they study (the blood clot issue), I’m sure (the Johnson & Johnson) vaccine is going to be safe and everything,” Wagner stressed.

Wagner also said the distribution of that vaccine being paused should not have a major impact on the county’s vaccination efforts because it was not slated to receive significant quantities of the shot.

This comes after the Monroe County Health Department had doses of the COVID-19 vaccine left when the clinic ended Thursday afternoon, marking the first time that has happened.

Wagner said the clinic went “really well” but Monroe County only used about 500 of the 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and half of the 300 Moderna shots.

“It’s a good thing because it means people can get the shot if they want it, but it’s a bad thing because I don’t think a lot of people have gotten the shot,” Wagner said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports Monroe County has administered 19,460 doses of COVID vaccine. There are 7,689 people fully vaccinated here – meaning 22.39 percent of the county has received both shots.

Illinois overall has administered 7,344,112 doses of the vaccine and received over 9.3 million doses. A total of 2,952,843 residents have gotten both shots, which means 23.18 percent of Illinois is fully vaccinated.

There was also a development last week relating to the Monroe County’s COVID-related death toll.

Wagner had previously said he would no longer report deaths because he was concerned about the accuracy of the state’s data, and the IDPH removed 15 deaths from Monroe County’s count last weekend. That total now stands at 90.

“I don’t know if they adjusted it down or if they were that far behind to start with,” said Wagner, whose last reported death toll was 105. “But they have reviewed some cases and taken some cases off, but I’m not sure if they had reported them in their totals.”

Wagner said he was pleased to see the count adjusted.

“Across the state, with how many deaths are coming in, they can’t look at each one. If it is delayed and they are looking at it over time, great,” he said.

“There’s still a lot of deaths that are counted that I question,” Wagner added. “They got rid of a few of the blatant ones. Did some of these people have some long-term health conditions from COVID? Maybe, but they were already declining and that was not what caused their death.”

Monroe County has had a total of 4,328 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, about 62 of which are active. Two residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There have been 66 new cases since April 7.

Wagner announced 28 cases Thursday – the most in a single day in weeks – and said that could be due to a large group of test results coming in at once, more school-age children testing positive for the virus and multiple people in families contracting it.

“We’re kind of back in the 5-10 cases a day range,” Wagner said, noting that jump does not appear to be the start of a sharp increase in daily cases.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 2,190 cases (25,979 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,651 cases (11,127 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 166 cases (1,001 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 9 percent on April 10.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro east was 3.3 percent on April 10. The region has 36 percent of its ICU staffed beds available.

In St. Clair County, there have been 29,804 total positive tests and 474 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 324,277 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 4,098 confirmed cases, 15 of which are active. Eighty-five people have died from the virus there.

Illinois overall is up to 1,285,398 cases of coronavirus and 21,540 deaths. There are 1,998 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 466 people in ICU beds.

Missouri has recorded 494,157 confirmed cases and 8,622 deaths. That includes 77,922 cases in St. Louis County and 20,233 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 31.2 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 562,007 people have died.

Worldwide, there have been over 136.7 million cases of coronavirus and over 2.9 million COVID-19-related deaths.