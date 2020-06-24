More COVID cases in Monroe County

Monroe County saw six more people contract the coronavirus since June 16, bringing the county total to 115 cases.

About 40 of those cases are active, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said.

One of the new cases was an employee of the Waterloo Dairy Queen, which closed for cleaning last week after that person tested positive for the virus.

Two of the new cases are family members of a known positive case, two live with someone who has tested positive and the others involve someone who had contact with a known positive and someone associated with an outbreak at a St. Louis medical facility.

The death toll in Monroe County remains at 12. Seven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while 62 individuals have fully recovered.

According to the IDPH, the Waterloo zip code has had 58 confirmed cases (860 tests), the Columbia zip code has had 48 cases (273 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 11 cases (50 tests).

To the north, St. Clair County has 1,837 confirmed cases, including 135 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 13,868 people have been tested there.

To the south, Randolph County has had 279 confirmed cases, none of which are active. Seven people have died from the virus, 272 have recovered and none are hospitalized with it in that county.

The virus appears to still be slowing across the region, which is set to join the rest of Illinois in moving to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan on Friday.

In the southern region of the state, there is a positivity rate of 3 percent, a 0 percent decrease in positivity rates and a 52 percent drop in hospital admissions for coronavirus-like illnesses in the last 14-28 days.

The region also has a 44 percent medical and surgical bed capacity, 53 percent ICU bed availability and 76 percent ventilator availability.

To move to the next phase, a region must have a test positive rate under 20 percent that is increasing by no more than 10 percentage points over 14 days, no overall increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses for 28 days and surge capacity of at least 14 percent for ICU, medical and surgical beds and ventilators.

A region must be also able to test anyone regardless of symptoms or risk factors and have contact tracing and monitoring begin within 24 hours of diagnosis for more than 90 percent of cases.

There are 137,825 cases of coronavirus and 6,707 deaths in all of Illinois, according to the IDPH.

In Missouri, there were 18,577 confirmed cases and 966 deaths as of Tuesday. That includes 5,606 cases in St. Louis County and 2,142 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 2,337,456 people had contracted the virus, while 120,838 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 9.1 million cases of coronavirus and at least 473,392 COVID-19-related deaths.