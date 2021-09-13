More Cardinals plates in Illinois than Missouri

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced last week that more than 71,000 sports team series license plates have raised over $13 million since its inception for public schools statewide.

“It is a win-win situation for our students, teachers and sports fans,” White said.

As of early September, the Chicago White Sox have the most specialty plates in Illinois at 21,890, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks at 19,848, Chicago Cubs at 13,970, Chicago Bears at 8,620, St. Louis Cardinals at 3,555 and Chicago Bulls at 3,416.



White noted that the Cardinals license plates in Illinois have already surpassed the number of Cardinals plates sold in Missouri. There are 1,214 such plates registered in Missouri.

“The Cardinals have built a strong legacy in the metro east and throughout Illinois,” White said. “Fans have expressed their pride for the Missouri team here in our great state, and the sales of these license plates benefits Illinois public schools.”

The public may order the sports team series license plates at ilsos.gov.

Each plate sale and renewal raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund, which supports public schools throughout Illinois.

The cost to purchase a random number sports plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration is $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates.