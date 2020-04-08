Monroe County has first coronavirus death

Wearing masks as recommended, from left,

Schneider’s Quality Meats employees Sarah Burton

and Lisa Voiles deliver items purchased over the

phone to the customer waiting in the parking lot

of the business on Tuesday.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner announced Tuesday that the first Monroe County resident has died from COVID-19.

The individual, a man in his 80s, died Monday. Wagner said it is still being determined whether the deceased had an underlying health condition.

He was one of the previously reported positive cases of the coronavirus.

The county now has 18 confirmed cases of the virus.

Two females in their 60s and a male in his 80s were announced as having the virus on Tuesday. One of the females is hospitalized.

Cases announced Monday were a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 60s who is the spouse of a previously confirmed local positive case and another woman in her 50s.

On Saturday, the county saw its 10th confirmed case in a woman in her 80s who was not hospitalized but had been in contact with a previously confirmed local positive case.

Wagner said Friday that a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s and a teenage male all had confirmed cases of coronavirus after having contact with previous positive cases.

Wagner said his department is tracking approximately 80-100 residents who have been in contact with known local cases. They are all in quarantine.

“People need to be honest with us if they are positive,” Wagner said, adding that while Monroe County coronavirus patients have done well, other areas have not. “We need to know who you’ve had contact with. We want to stop the spread.”

So far, four individuals have recovered from the virus, according to Wagner. He said two Monroe County people remain hospitalized with issues related to COVID-19.

During Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting, Columbia EMS Chief Kim Lamprecht confirmed a positive coronavirus case at Garden Place Senior Living, located at 480 DD Road. Lamprecht said tests are pending on others at that facility and all residents have been subject to “isolation and quarantine requirements” for their safety.

Amira Fahoum, Education and Programs Leader of Compass Senior Living, parent company of Garden Place, confirmed two cases at the Columbia facility.

Fahoum said in a statement Tuesday, “unfortunately, in recent days we’ve informed our residents, their families, our team members and all relevant public health officials that two of our residents have tested positive for COVID-19. We have reached out to state and local health authorities and are following appropriate guidance from the federal, state, and local level. Currently, we are working with Monroe County and the Illinois Health Authority in our response and measures being taken at this time include additional precautionary testing of residents and employees.”

Another senior care facility, Integrity Healthcare of Columbia, said it is taking appropriate precautions following a coronavirus-related false alarm.

“Our concern about the coronavirus has greatly increased our preventative measures,” Integrity Vice President of Business Development Kenya O’Neal said. “All nursing homes must be prepared for a possible outbreak or quarantine, so we’re actively planning for those scenarios. Integrity of Columbia has not had an active COVID 19 case with residents or employees.”

Pictured, the Valmeyer School District recently put up

a sign to remind students how much it cares for them

while schools are closed during Illinois’ stay at home order.

As in Monroe County, confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the region, state, nation and world.

To the north, St. Clair County has 94 confirmed cases, including four deaths.

The fourth death was reported Monday and was a woman in her 70s with an underlying health issue. The third death, a man in his 70s, also had underlying health conditions. The earlier deceased in St. Clair County were women in their 80s and 30s with underlying health issues.

The St. Clair County coronavirus cases are in the zip codes covering Belleville, Swansea, Fairview Heights, O’Fallon, Shiloh, Cahokia, Centreville and Sauget.

To the south, Randolph County now has 31 confirmed cases, with affected residents in the Red Bud, Prairie du Rocher, Steeleville, Sparta and Chester zip codes.

Six people in Randolph County have fully recovered and can resume normal activity.

Randolph County Health Department Administrator Angela Oathout told the North County News that some of the people who have the virus attended a public group gathering.

That event took place prior to the stay at home order but during the time when the state urged people to avoid gatherings.

“Our residents who have made sacrifices, who have done everything that we have asked, will now make additional sacrifices for those who have continued to behave recklessly,” Oathout said.

Statewide, there are 13,549 cases of coronavirus and 380 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Illinois has 68,732 people who have been tested for COVID-19.

There were 1,287 new cases reported Tuesday, 1,006 new cases Monday, 899 new cases Sunday and 1,453 new cases Saturday, which marked the highest single-day increase in the state to date.

Across the river in Missouri, which is also in a shelter in place order that began Monday, there were 3,037 confirmed cases and 53 deaths as of Tuesday.

That includes 1,203 cases in St. Louis County and 399 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, over 380,749 people had contracted the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, while 11,931 people have died from it.

The United States leads the world in reported coronavirus cases.

The pandemic has now spread to at least 177 countries, with over 1.3 million cases and at least 77,103 deaths worldwide.

As the world continues to fight the virus, Wagner urged anyone who has N95 masks and other personal protective equipment they are willing to donate to bring them to the Monroe County Health Department, as emergency responders and senior living communities are reporting a shortage.

To contact the health department, call 618-939-3871.

N95 masks cover the nose and mouth and help protect the wearer from breathing in hazardous substances. PPE includes items such as gloves, safety glasses and shoes, earplugs or muffs, hard hats, respirators, or coveralls, vests and full body suits.

The Monroe County Association for Home and Community Education members have made 160 masks. Some are going to local nursing homes, while several HCE members have people working in the health field and have donated there.

Healthy individuals can also help by donating blood, as there is a severe shortage due to blood drive cancellations in response to the pandemic.

To schedule an appointment to safely give blood through the American Red Cross, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Anyone can help by following the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is recommending everyone wear a cloth face covering when in public to help slow the spread of the virus.

That is especially important in areas of significant community transmission.

A cloth face covering is not like the N95 respirators or surgical masks.

Visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html for more on the guidelines, including ways to make masks at home.