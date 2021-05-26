Monroe County COVID update

Here is the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Monroe County.

• The county has recorded just five new COVID cases since May 19, putting its total at 4,394

• Only 11 cases are active.

• One resident is hospitalized with the virus.

• The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 1.8 percent on May 22.

• Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 2,230 COVID-19 cases (28,227 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,674 cases (12,603 tests), the Valmeyer zip code has had 170 cases (1,149 tests), and the Fults zip code has had 111 cases (711 tests), according to the IDPH.

• The IDPH reports Monroe County has administered 28,921 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 14,220 people fully vaccinated here – meaning 41.42 percent of the county has received all its shots.