Monroe County COVID latest

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner counted 119 active cases locally and three active hospitalizations.

Monroe County’s total COVID-19 death toll is 97, which has remained steady the past few days. As of Tuesday, Illinois Department of Public Health has still not counted the most recent death, who was a middle-aged woman according to Wagner.

At the most recent vaccine clinic on Thursday, roughly 45 shots were administered, some of which were third doses, Wagner said.

He addressed confusion about this by confirming his health department administers these third doses for some immunocompromised individuals who meet conditions required to receive the third dose.

Wagner said it is important to note the difference between the terminology “third dose” and “booster dose.”

“Third dose” refers to an additional vaccine dose the CDC recommends for “moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals.” The CDC estimates people who fall into this category make up about 3 percent of the U.S. adult population.

“Booster doses” refer to an additional dose that will be available to the rest of the population at a later date. Wagner said he believes this will be later this month.

As of press time, 51.22 percent of Monroe County residents eligible to be vaccinated are fully vaccinated, per IDPH data.

The Monroe County Health Department will host another clinic from 9-11:30 a.m. this Thursday, Sept. 9, at its office, 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo.

Wagner said one may receive a third dose at this clinic if they qualify for medical reasons. Call or text 618-612-6404 or 618-340-4819.