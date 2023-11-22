Monday night injury crash on I-255 in South County

Republic-Times- November 21, 2023

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5:45 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash with injury on I-255 eastbound near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in St. Louis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Gordon B. Shepard, 59, of Dupo, lost control due to high speed in wet conditions and struck the median wall before going off the right side of the roadway and overturning.

Shepard, who was not wearing a seat belt according to police, was transported by Mehlville EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis County for injuries classified by police as serious.

To view the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, click here.

