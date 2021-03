Emergency personnel responded about 9:45 p.m. Monday to a suicidal man with one leg over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 eastbound.

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to assist multiple St. Louis County police units and Mehlville, Mo., fire and EMS.

Responders talked with the subject for several minutes before the incident ended peacefully about 10:20 p.m. with him escorted into a Mehlville EMS ambulance.