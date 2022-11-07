Monday morning crash on I-255

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 9 a.m. Monday to a multi-vehicle crash on I-255 westbound near the Fish Lake overpass in Columbia.

There was a lane blockage as a result of the crash and at least one person was injured.

Responding agencies included Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel and Illinois State Police.

According to an ISP accident report, Unit 1 attempted to make a left turn onto the median crossover marked for authorized vehicles only from lane 3. Unit 1 crossed into lane 2 and was struck by Unit 2. Unit 1 then crossed into lane 1 and was struck by Unit 3. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to an area hospital with injuries.