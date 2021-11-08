Monday morning crash in Columbia

Columbia police, fire department and EMS responded shortly after 9 a.m. Monday to a multi-vehicle crash at Route 3 and Valmeyer Road in Columbia.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of Route 3 was limited as emergency personnel handled the crash.

Police said a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Timothy Devine, 38, of Belle, Mo., struck the rear of a 2020 Cadillac driven by Heather White, 42, of Waterloo. The result of this collision resulted in the Cadillac rear-ending a 2017 Chevrolet Impala driven by Tanner Calvert, 29, of Millstadt.

White was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Devine was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.