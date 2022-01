The Maeystown, Valmeyer and Prairie du Rocher fire departments responded around 10:15 a.m. Monday to a house in the 3800 block of Bluff Road for a report of a possible chimney fire.

Initial reports were that the fire had been extinguished and all occupants were out of the residence but there was a large amount of smoke inside the building.

The Waterloo Fire Department was called at 11:20 a.m. to respond with a ladder truck only.