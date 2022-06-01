Mon-Clair teams post Sunday splits



Valmeyer catcher Mark Nappier takes a wild pitch off his side during a recent home game.

Valmeyer, Millstadt and Waterloo all split their doubleheaders in Mon-Clair League baseball action on Sunday.

Valmeyer (3-1) and Millstadt (1-1) faced each other at Borsch Park, with the Lakers taking the first game and Green Machine winning the second game.

Valmeyer stormed back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 7-5. Cole Juelfs had two hits and an RBI and Ethan Ruff added a hit and two RBIs for Valmeyer.

Millstadt was led by Cal Kossina with two hits and two RBIs and Tony Kossina with a hit and two RBIs.

In the second game, Millstadt rolled to a 13-4 victory. Dillon Sundquist had two hits and three RBIs and John Hilpert had three hits and two RBIs to pace the Green Machine offense.

Kenny Otero collected two hits for the Lakers. He leads Valmeyer in the early going this season with two home runs and seven runs scored.

Valmeyer plays a single game Saturday at the Southeast Missouri Tropics, then hosts the St. Louis Spikes for a Sunday afternoon doubleheader.

Millstadt hosts the Cape Girardeau Capahas on Saturday and hosts the Edwardsville Aces for two on Sunday afternoon.

The Waterloo Buds (1-3) split a Sunday doubleheader at home against the Belleville Rockies, winning 13-3 and falling 6-4.

In the first game, southpaw Matt McGilvray picked up the mound victory for the Buds and Braeden Dobbs hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Waterloo had multi-hit games from land, Nate Albrecht, Trey Kueper, Jason Grey, Adam Goss, Drew Reed and Pat Tueth.

In the second game, Belleville led 4-1 before Waterloo rallied to tie it at 4-4 in the fifth inning. Jevan Boyd hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to put Belleville on top for good.

Levi Ebersoldt took the loss on a valiant pitching effort for the Buds.

Waterloo plays Sunday against the Tropics in Oak Ridge, Mo.

Belleville (1-1) hosts Cape Girardeau for two games this Sunday.