Mon-Clair season winding down

Rain put a damper on Sunday’s Mon-Clair League schedule, but the one doubleheader that did take place decided this year’s Monroe Division champion.

The Millstadt Green Machine split a twinbill with the Valmeyer Lakers at Borsch Park, clinching the division crown for Millstadt.

The Green Machine (9-3), last year’s league playoff champion, won 9-5 in the first game.

After Millstadt plated five runs in the first inning, Valmeyer responded with a four-run third. Millstadt countered with a run in the fourth and three in the fifth inning.

John Hilpert led the Green Machine hitting attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Darius Ford added three hits and an RBI.

For the Lakers (4-8), John Wuelling collected two hits and Mark Nappier added a hit and two RBIs.

In the second game, Valmeyer plated two runs in the seventh inning to win 5-4.

Cole Juelfs and Easton Wallace had two hits apiece and Riley McCarthy added a hit and two RBIs to lead the Lakers offense. Tim Reinholz earned the pitching win with two shutout innings of relief.

Millstadt was led by Austin Francis, who hit two solo homers in the loss.

Valmeyer closes its regular season Saturday at Waterloo (5-5). The Lakers are led offensively by Juelfs (.378, seven RBIs) and Wuelling (.367, 10 runs). Joe Range (1-1, 2.69 ERA) is the team’s leading pitcher.

Millstadt closes its regular season Saturday against Fairview Heights. The Green Machine offense is led by Joey Kossina (.514, 11 runs), Tony Kossina (.475, 11 runs, eight stolen bases) and Will Lanxon (.462). The leading pitchers for the Green Machine are Cal Kossina (4-0, 1.70 ERA) and Logan Boente (2-0, 2.49 ERA).

The Millers, who were rained out on Sunday, make up that doubleheader Thursday night at Fairview Heights before Saturday’s home doubleheader against the Lakers to close out the regular season.

Ethan Ruff (.400) leads the Waterloo offense. Matt McGilvray (2-0, 1.29 ERA) is the team’s top pitcher.