Missouri couple charged with Columbia thefts

Casey Turner (left) and Samantha Turner

Charges were field against a married couple from Fenton, Mo., in connection with recent thefts and burglaries in Columbia.

Casey Turner, 34, is in custody at the Jefferson County (Mo.) Jail. His wife Samantha Turner, 32, is not currently in custody.

Columbia police said their charges stem from an investigation into a stolen trailer and utility terrain vehicle, among other items, from Gateway Storage at 300 Rueck Road early the morning of Sept. 5.

A white Ford F250 used in this alleged theft was later determined to have been stolen in St. Peters, Mo. On Sept. 6, the Turners were apprehended following a short police pursuit that ended in this truck crashing in Jefferson County.

Columbia Police Department officers and investigators also determined the Turners were also responsible for the theft of a red Dodge Ram from Columbia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram at 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard in April. This stolen truck was located unoccupied with evidence of a crash on May 22 in Fenton, Mo.

“The Columbia Police Department would like to commend Det. Sgt. Michael Barnett, Det. Luke Moravec, Sgt. Zack Hopkins, Sgt. Josh Bayer, Sgt. Ryan Doetsch, Officer Andrew Potter, Officer Jake Degener and Officer Steve Patton for all their determination and hard work,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said in a press release, also hading out kudos to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Metro East Auto Theft Task Force and Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer.