Minor flooding issues due to heavy rain

Republic-Times- November 4, 2024

Monroe County and surrounding areas were inundated with rain Sunday night into early Tuesday morning, but fortunately only minor flooding issues were being reported.

The region received more than five inches of rain as of Monday night, with more rain coming down into the early morning hours on Tuesday. As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency said Ames Road was closed due to high water between Faust and Horse Creek roads. Outlet Road was also closed off of Bluff Road.

Route 156 was closed Monday afternoon near Foster Pond, but has since reopened. A few vehicles had veered off the roadway in that area due to standing water, the EMA said. Bluff Road was also closed in areas but had also reopened as of early Monday evening.

The creek in Maeystown was observed to be at the top of its banks Monday afternoon.

Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Lightning strikes Waterloo condo

November 4, 2024

Sidewalk chalk messages lead to stalking charges

November 1, 2024

WFD handles early morning kitchen fire

November 1, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web