Millstadt woman killed in St. Louis hit and run

A Millstadt woman was killed and a man was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle while walking in south St. Louis city late Friday night.

The vehicle, a gray or silver 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, fled the scene following the incident.

St. Louis news outlets reported that Tiffany Kurkjian, 48, of Millstadt, died at a hospital after being struck at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Lemp Avenue shortly after 11:50 p.m. Friday, police said. A 45-year-old man who was also struck is in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

According to police, both were walking at the intersection in the Benton Park neighborhood when they were struck by the Mitsubishi.

The incident is under investigation.