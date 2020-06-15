Milam signs with Red Sox

A former Waterloo High School pitching standout has signed a free agent contract with a Major League Baseball team.

Cole Milam, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound 2016 WHS graduate, appeared in five games this spring for the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville baseball team, going 1-0 with three saves and 17 strikeouts in eight-plus innings pitched in relief and a 3.24 ERA.

Milam was not drafted after MLB shortened its draft from 40 rounds in 2019 to just five rounds this year due to COVID-19.

On Sunday morning, however, the Boston Red Sox came calling.

Milam signed Boston’s free agent contract offer and will begin regular meetings with the Red Sox before reporting to Ft. Meyers, Fla. once baseball resumes.

Featuring a fastball in the 90s, the right-hander made 23 appearances over two seasons at SIUE. He was 2-4 with six saves while racking up 71 strikeouts in just 38.1 innings of work. He averaged 16.67 strikeouts per nine innings over his two seasons.

Milam transferred to SIUE after two years at Jefferson College.