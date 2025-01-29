Mercy opens clinic in Waterloo

Pictured at center are Mercy Hospital South President Sean Hogan, Dr. Katie Ash, Physician Assistant Alan Meredith and Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter. Mercy hosted a ribbon-cutting and blessing Tuesday for its newest clinic for primary care at 1551 N. Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo.

The opening of Mercy Clinic Primary Care – Waterloo was celebrated Tuesday with a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at 1551 N. Illinois Route 3 next to Dobbs Tire & Auto Center.

Patient care at this new facility will begin next week.

“This new Mercy clinic is a great example of how Mercy is building on the legacy of the Sisters of Mercy while furthering our goal of keeping people healthy,” said Dr. Katie Ash, supervising physician leader for the clinic. “The Sisters were known as the Walking Sisters for going out into communities to provide care where it’s needed. That’s exactly what we’re doing by adding a clinic in Waterloo.”

Mercy Clinic Primary Care – Waterloo will serve the community with a physician and Alan Meredith, physician assistant. Dr. Carrie Daigle from Mercy Clinic Primary Care – Columbia will coordinate with Meredith until a physician is hired to permanently serve at the clinic.

“Our approach to health care is to keep people healthy and out of the hospital,” Dr. Ash continued. “Primary care is essential to staying healthy. It is a key to preventing illness and treating health issues early before they require more extensive, and more expensive, care.”

This is Mercy’s third clinic in Monroe County. Mercy Clinic Primary Care – Columbia and Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular – Columbia serve patients in a facility located at 1019 Valmeyer Road off Route 3 in Columbia.

Patients in Waterloo will have the same access to Mercy care as other locations – including online appointment scheduling, use of the MyMercy+ app to provide access to scheduling, messaging with the care team, prescription refill requests, access to lab and test results, convenient bill pay and more.

For more information, call 618-205-7170.