MCSD nabs 5 in drug raid

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, with help from other law enforcement personnel, executed a warrant south of Waterloo and took multiple people into custody on drug charges Friday morning.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said a drug search warrant was executed at 5726 State Route 3, with five subjects taken into custody. Charges are pending.

A large police presence, including SWAT and tactical personnel, was seen departing from the sheriff’s department in Waterloo shortly after 8 a.m. Rohlfing confirmed this was related to the incident.

