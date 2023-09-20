Marybeth | Mark’s Remarks

“Have you met Marybeth yet?”

My friends who already knew her said we just had to meet.

I had no idea who this Marybeth was. People kept telling me she was an actress from L.A. who had moved back to the area and was starting a theater company here. She gathered a bunch of folks together and put on “The Music Man,” which was a huge hit and kicked off a theater company with a core group of folks, called “The Actors Attic.”

At the time, just like Marybeth, Michelle and I were busy raising our kids, going to little league games. And that’s where I finally met the lady that would become a great friend and a lady I would be fortunate enough to collaborate with and also be on stage with.

Marybeth went on to become drama adviser at area schools and soon built a program at each of these schools that was unmatched.

Yes, I said unmatched.

Now, I’m not saying a bad thing about any previous drama program at any of these schools. In my 30-plus years as an educator in this neck of the woods, I’ve seen plenty of good plays and envied drama programs at other schools in the area. I’ve heard stories about grand productions and I’m not saying previous drama advisors didn’t do good work.

I was the drama adviser for five years and was pretty proud of the productions we did. I was constantly told “We just want one good play a year.”

My stipend for drama adviser back then was $32 a month.

We had to contend with all types of obstacles. On three different occasions, our scenery was damaged by people using the stage for various reasons. Impromptu sports practices trumped drama practice. Many times, we moved our rehearsals to classrooms and there were numerous times we set up a skeletal set in the hallway so that a team could have practice.

Almost always, if something was out of place, damaged, or a light was left on somewhere, the drama club would be blamed. It happened over and over when I served as adviser and it still goes on today.

Although I worked with plenty of kind and supportive custodians and staff over the years, there were some who made complaining about the drama club a hobby. I really never understood it.

One could be diligent and overly conscientious about making sure everything was top notch, yet there seemed to be problems around every corner.

Most drama advisers will echo my complaints.

Unless you threw a fit and stood your ground, you couldn’t get much respect for the drama program. And even when you throw a fit or stand your ground, the respect that is deserved isn’t always forthcoming.

Except, of course, the people who are backing the program. Remarkable people. I remember the parents and townsfolk who helped me back in the day. Enormous amounts of work. Fantastic contributions. The group of people who support the arts for our schools are selfless and wonderful.

Y’all know who you are and please know you are appreciated.

And here’s where Marybeth stood out from the rest of us.

She put up with the obstacles. She dealt with the complaints and the negatives. She created an environment where many, many people supported the programs and helped behind the scenes. She let kids, parents, grown-up actors, and townsfolk know she cared.

She invested in kids and adults who thought they didn’t fit in or people who longed to express themselves and perform. She directed, built sets, advised, critiqued, and kept her thumb on everything without seeming like a dictator.

She made people feel like they were incredibly talented. At times, she may have inadvertently created a few monsters, as happens in the world of theater. You tell people they are talented, they get some attention and applause, and they suddenly get an ego boost that pushes them into the land of superiority. They think they are Laurence Olivier or all-that-and-a-bag-of-chips.

But Marybeth knew how to deal with those egomaniacs, too, and still get the best from them.

Maybe I’m speaking from personal experience.

Establishing that community wasn’t easy. It took more than a few years to achieve this mindset. Furthermore, Marybeth often had to be blunt and maybe a tad bit crotchety to get her point across.

Some folks don’t like that.

But those same folks don’t see the big picture, nor are they the ones who could appreciate what Marybeth achieved in her 16 years as drama adviser for multiple schools, not to mention continuing her work with Actor’s Attic, putting on summer repertory festivals that would rival big city entertainment.

I’m wondering what some people thought her motives were. It certainly wasn’t for the enormous paycheck (eye roll emoji).

Marybeth decided to retire as drama adviser last year; not just from one school, but from all of them. All good things must come to an end, and although we were all a little sad, those of us who knew her well were a bit relieved that she might now get a little rest.

Gibault Catholic High School saw fit to give Marybeth a proper send-off when she retired as their drama adviser, and she was given the Hellrung-Hustedde Award – a big deal at their school and in the community.

It was much deserved. Her contribution to our schools, as I said, is unmatched and it is gratifying to know some folks had the class and self-esteem to recognize what she’s done.

Bravo to those of you who saw fit to give her that recognition.

Dear friend, I thank you. I can’t begin to tell you how much of a difference you’ve made to the Tullis family.

And I think I speak for the masses when I say, “Well done, MB.”

And here’s another one for those people who should have told you.

Well done.